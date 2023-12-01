Three Arrested For Murder Of Norfolk State University Student From Prince George's County

Shortly after 11 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, officers from the Norfolk Police Department were called to the 2700 block of Gate House Road near Colchester Crescent, where they found Accokeek resident Jahari George suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The Norfolk State University student was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Months later, on Thursday, the department announced that three men have been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting.

Police say that Marquas Gregg, 21, Camari Warren, 18, and Cameron Brown, 18, have all been charged with second-degree murder, conspiracy, and use of a firearm for their roles in George's death.

According to his LinkedIn profile, George graduated from Suitland High School in 2021 and was studying to become an electrical engineer at NSU. At the time of his death he was interning as a project manager at his college.

Officials from Norfolk State University issued a statement following the announcement of the three arrests, which happened throughout Virginia.

"While our thoughts and prayers remain with his family, we are comforted to know that the perpetrators of this senseless crime have been captured," they wrote on social media.

"The campus community is still mourning the loss of Mr. George, and we hope his family and the NSU community can find solace in knowing the individuals responsible will be brought to justice."

Following his death, there was a celebration of life for George hosted by Norfolk State University, which described the junior as "a shining star in the Spartan family."

"His commanding presence was only eclipsed by his winning personality," school officials continued. "His leadership qualities were evidenced by his active role in many campus organizations and activities."

Thousands of dollars were raised on behalf of George's family following his murder, where he was described as being "a wonderful young man with an amazing light. He was extremely compassionate, loving, and caring. All those that knew him, loved him. He was a true bright star."

George's family issued a statement through a spokesperson as they process the news that the suspects have been arrested in connection to his death.

"The George Family is currently in the process of grappling with this situation," Kimberly Wimbish posted on Facebook.

"At this moment, we are not prepared to provide a statement as we are still mourning the sudden and tragic loss of our son, Jahari Deon George, a junior at Norfolk State University, whose life was taken abruptly."

The three murder suspects are now being held behind bars without bond. No information about their next court appearance has been released by officials.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.