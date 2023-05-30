Teen Who Goes By 'Baby K' In Custody For Attempted School Bus Murder In Suitland, Police Say

On Tuesday, May 30, members of the US Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force (CARFTF) arrested a 15-year-old known as drill rapper “Baby K” who is being tried as an adult for the attempted murder of a student earlier this month, the Prince George’s County Police Department announced.

“Baby K” is the latest minor to be arrested by members of the department for their various roles in the failed shooting.

Shortly before 5 p.m. on Monday, May 1, as a bus stopped at Iverson Street and Sutler Drive to drop off students, three suspects - at least one of whom had a handgun - came on board and began to attack their victim, who remained on the bus.

It is alleged that “Baby K” was the one with a handgun, and he attempted to shoot the victim several times, though the weapon malfunctioned and fate intervened, saving the student, who suffered only minor injuries during the assault, according to police.

Two others have already been taken into custody, as well as a teen girl who has been accused of conspiring to concoct the entire plot.

"We take these charges seriously. We take their actions seriously,” State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said after the bond hearing for a 14-year-old girl charged in connection with the alleged attack on a school bus. “We will pursue these cases in the interest of justice and public safety.”

The investigation into the incident determined that the suspects and victim knew each other and the botched shooting stemmed from a previous dispute involving them.

Reports note that "Baby K" has also been linked to a different homicide involving a 23-year-old in Washington, DC.

“Baby K was charged with:

Attempted first-degree murder;

Attempted second-degree murder;

Assault;

Firearms offenses;

Additional violations related to the incident.

More information is expected to be released during a press conference on Wednesday, May 31. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.