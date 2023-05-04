Malfunctioning Gun Saves Student Assaulted On School Bus In Prince George's County: Police

A guardian angel came to the aid of a teen shortly before 5 p.m. on Monday, May 1, when an unruly group boarded a bus in Oxon Hill armed with a handgun and only bad intentions, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.

Officials say that as the bus stopped at Iverson Street and Sutler Drive to drop off students, three suspects - at least one of whom had a handgun - came on board and began to attack their victim, who remained on the bus.

During the assault, one of the assault pulled out a handgun and attempted to shoot the minor multiple times, but detectives believe that the weapon malfunctioned, and ammo was found on the bus during the subsequent investigation.

The victim suffered minor injuries during the assault, but survived. A bus driver and bus aide were on or near the bus at the time of the attack, though neither reported any injuries.

According to police, the motive for the assault is under investigation.

Surveillance photos have also been released of the assailants as officials seek the public’s assistance in identifying and tracking down their suspects.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or attackers has been asked to contact investigators at the Prince George’s County Police Department by calling (301) 749-5064 or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

