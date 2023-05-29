Sword-Wielding Suspect Accused Of Killing District Heights Man In Area Apartment, Police Say

Aaron Bynum, 33, has been charged with first-degree and second-degree murder for his alleged role in the death of 63-year-old neighbor Anthony Cunningham over the holiday weekend.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Friday, May 26, members of the Prince George’s County Police Department were called to an apartment in the 2100 block of Brooks Drive to investigate a reporting stabbing.

Detectives did not have to go far to find their suspect.

According to police, upon arrival at the apartment building, they found Bynum in the lobby, still holding a sword, which he immediately dropped when ordered by first responders.

He was taken into custody and further investigation led to the grisly discovery of Cunningham, who was found suffering from multiple stab wounds and pronounced dead at the scene inside the building.

No information about a possible motive or suspect has been announced by the police, who only said that the initial investigation found that the two men lived in the same complex, though it was unclear if they knew one another.

Bynum is being held on a no-bond status by the Department of Corrections on the murder charges and “related offenses.”

The murder remains under investigation.

