Suspect Charged With Murder In Capitol Heights Shooting: Police

Zarkee Bembo-Wilson, 23, of Capitol Heights, was charged with first- and second-degree murder, as well as other offenses, Prince George’s County Police said Wednesday, March 13.

Bembo-Wilson is accused of shooting Airmus Dillard, 41, of Capitol Heights, as the two were arguing near the 300 block of Cedarleaf Avenue on Tuesday night, March 5.

Dillard was found at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at a nearby hospital several hours later.

Bembo-Wilson was taken into custody by the PGPD’s Fugitive Unit on Tuesday and is in custody at the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, use the “P3 Tips” mobile app, or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Tips can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 24-0013523.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.