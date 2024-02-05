Suitland Man, 31, Killed By Officer Mourned By Loved Ones

Suitland's Melvin Jay was killed during an incident involving Officer Braxton Shelton, who has four years of law enforcement experience, the Maryland Attorney General's Independent Investigations Division (IID) announced Monday, Feb. 5.

Officers on patrol were called at around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 1 to the 5100 block of Suitland Road for a reported breaking and entering situation, leading to the fatal incident.

When the officer arrived, they found Jay inside the apartment, and during the encounter, one officer fired his weapon, striking him. First responders attempted life-saving efforts but he was pronounced dead at the scene. A gun was recovered at the scene after the shooting.

The AG's office said that Shelton gave the man commands before opening fire.

During the investigation, the front entrance to the apartment complex was temporarily closed and residents were given specific instructions to avoid the crime scene.

The fatal shooting is still being investigated by the Maryland Attorney General's Independent Investigations Division.

Following his death, there has been an outpouring of support and anger from the community calling for justice for Jay and his family, claiming that the shooting was not justified.

"Anytime that your are not safe in your own residence, there is a major problem with that. Your domicile is your safe space. That got taken away from both of them and unfortunately Melvin life got taken away as well."

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

