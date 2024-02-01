One Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting At Suitland Apartment Complex, Police Say

Officers on patrol were called at around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday to the 5100 block of Suitland Road for a reported breaking and entering incident, leading to the fatal incident in Suitland.

When the officer arrived, they found a man inside the apartment, and during the encounter, one officer fired his weapon, striking him. First responders attempted life-saving efforts but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not provided any details about the suspect, saying only that a gun was found at the scene after the shooting.

During the investigation, the front entrance to the apartment complex was temporarily closed and residents were given specific instructions to avoid the crime scene.

The fatal shooting is now being investigated by the Maryland Attorney General's Independent Investigations Division.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.