Student Busted Bringing Loaded Gun Into Prince George's County School: Police

For the second time in as many days, a student was caught bringing a loaded handgun into a Prince George's County high school.

Henry A. Wise Jr. High School in Upper Marlboro

Zak Failla
A 17-year-old is facing charges after being caught with the weapon at Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. High School in Upper Marlboro on Friday morning, police say.

According to investigators, the incident was reported at around 9:30 a.m. when the department was advised that security in the building recovered the gun from the student, who was taken into custody.

It marks the second time in two days that a student was busted with a weapon inside a school building, ending a violent week for schools in Prince George's County.

The student is facing charges that include handgun on a person, dangerous weapon on school property, and loaded handgun on person.

