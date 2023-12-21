Student Caught Sneaking Loaded Gun Into Flowers HS Days After Multiple Fights Broke Out: Police

Ke'Shawn Reeves, 18, of Lanham, is facing charges after attempting to sneak a loaded gun onto school property before being swiftly apprehended by security inside the building in Springdale.

At around 8:20 a.m. on Thursday, the Prince George's County Police Department was notified that security personnel recovered the gun from Reeves, who was taken into custody.

According to Lead Administrator Deidra Smalls-Screws, no students or staff members were armed or actively threatened after Reeves was allowed in the building from a side door that was left open by another student.

"The safety of our students is our top priority," she wrote in a letter to parents on Thursday. "Discuss with your child the consequences, such as expulsion, for bringing weapons or anything that resembles a weapon to school."

Reeves' arrest comes on the heels at least 10 fights were reported at the school earlier this week.

He was charged with handgun on person, dangerous weapon on school property, loaded handgun on person and additional offenses.

