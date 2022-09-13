Contact Us
Police Investigate At Northwestern High School After Students Found With Weapons, Bullets

Zak Failla
Northwestern High School
Northwestern High School Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Three teens are facing disciplinary action in Maryland after being busted with weapons at a Prince George’s County high school.

The Hyattsville Police Department received an alert from a teacher at Northwestern High School at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13 regarding a student who appeared to have a weapon.

Officers were called to the building to investigate, and they located three suspects - one of whom had brass knuckles and bullets, police said.

Two of the three face school administrative actions, and one who is not a student at Northwestern will face charges, according to the department.

Officials noted that there was no school lockdown during the incident or investigation. No injuries were reported.

