Police Investigate At Northwestern High School After Students Found With Weapons, Bullets

Three teens are facing disciplinary action in Maryland after being busted with weapons at a Prince George’s County high school.

The Hyattsville Police Department received an alert from a teacher at Northwestern High School at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13 regarding a student who appeared to have a weapon.

Officers were called to the building to investigate, and they located three suspects - one of whom had brass knuckles and bullets, police said.

Two of the three face school administrative actions, and one who is not a student at Northwestern will face charges, according to the department.

Officials noted that there was no school lockdown during the incident or investigation. No injuries were reported.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.