Faculty Member Uses Narcan To Revive Unconscious Student In Northwestern High School Bathroom

Zak Failla
Northwestern High School
Northwestern High School Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A fast-acting faculty member at a Maryland high school may have saved a student’s life on Wednesday morning, officials say.

In Prince George's County, officers from the Hyattsville Police Department responded to Northwestern High School early on Wednesday, Nov. 2, where there was a report of a student who was unconscious in a bathroom.

According to police, the faculty member was able to administer Narcan, which revived the student, who was fully conscious when a parent arrived at the school.

It is unclear what substances the teen may have ingested.

The incident remains under investigation by members of the Hyattsville Police Department, officials said.

Investigators said that anyone with intel or tips regarding opioid sales in the area to contact the department by calling (301) 985-5050.

