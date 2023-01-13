Employee At Henry Wise HS 'Inadvertently' Emailed Explicit Photos To Students

A school employee accidentally sent out sexually explicit pictures to all middle school students on a very unlucky Friday the 13th, the school confirms.

The faculty member at Dr. Henry A. Wise Junior High School "inadvertently emailed a message" that contained the images to the students, with the school acting as quick as possible to retract the correspondence, announced school officials.

Even with swift action, the photos of the unnamed employee still made their way to several students, who quickly shared the images to others.

After the incident, the school asked all students, faculty, and others to refrain from sharing the images to social media or through other avenues.

The school offered mental health resources to any student who needed it after viewing the images, and the school addressed the situation with the employee.

