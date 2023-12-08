Road Raging Man Accused Of Murdering Driver During Dispute In Oxon Hill: Police

Oxon Hill resident Michael Derrington, 46, has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of murder for his alleged role in the murder of 47-year-old Neris Requeno Rodriguez late last month during what police say is a road rage incident.

Shortly before 6 p.m. on Nov. 30, officers from the Prince George's County Police Department were called to the 6000 block of Oxon Hill Road, where there was a reported shooting, where they found Requeno Rodriguez suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was rushed to an area hospital and later died from his injury.

On Friday, officials announced that Derrington had been arrested and charged with first- and second-degree murder as well as other related charges following the fatal shooting, which was described by investigators as a road rage incident.

Derrington is now being held in the custody of the Department of Corrections, though the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal shooting has been asked to contact detectives by calling (301) 516-2512.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.