'Amazing Husband, Son, Father, And Friend' Killed By Gun Violence In Oxon Hill

Community support is swelling for the family of Temple Hills resident Neris Requeno Rodriguez, who was identified by police as the man who was shot and killed in late November by an unknown shooter who remains at large as of Thursday night.

According to police, shortly before 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30, officers from the Prince George's County Police Department were called to the 6000 block of Oxon Hill Road to investigate a reported shooting, where they found the 47-year-old suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.

He was rushed by paramedics to an area hospital where later died from his injuries hours later.

Following his fatal shooting, thousands of dollars were raised on behalf of Rodriguez, who was remembered as "an amazing husband, son, father, and friend who is now gone due to gun violence."

He left behind three children between the ages of 7 and 22, and his wife of 24 years.

"He was a great patient of mine family man hard working guy loved his family," his chiropractor posted alongside a donation. "I Cant believe this my staff informed me this morning he will be missed we will pray for him and his family."

A $25,000 reward has been offered for any information that leads to an arrest and prosecution of the man responsible for his death.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

Those interesting in donating to the family "during this hard time," can do so here.

