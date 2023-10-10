Police ID Virginia Teen Gunned Down Near Oxon Hill High School

Alexandria resident Kenyon Valentine, 18, has been identified by the Prince George's County Police Department as the person who was shot and killed last week, though his shooter remains at large.

The shooting was reported near the 6800 block of Haven Avenue, close enough to Oxon Hill High School to be temporarily locked down while the police department investigated.

Officers were called to the area at around 5:45 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 6, hours before the game against High Point was set to kickoff.

Upon arrival near the school building, police say that they found Valentine inside of a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No information about a possible shooter has been released by the department.

Friends and family of Valentine took to social media to mourn his passing following the fatal shooting.

"I'm so sorry for your loss. This is very heart breaking. We lived in front of you guys on Usher and he always had such good mannerisms when he came to my house," a friend of the family added. "Kenya and my kids were close child hood friends and he is deeply missed."

The shooting remains under investigation, and a $25,000 reward has been offered by officials for tips that lead to the arrest and prosecution of the gunman.

