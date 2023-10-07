Overcast 60°

Fatal Shooting Near Oxon Hill High School Forces Friday Night Lights Cancelation

A fatal shooting near a Prince George's County high school forced school leaders to call off Friday night's scheduled football game, officials say. 

Oxon Hill High School
Oxon Hill High School Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/G. Edward Johnson
Zak Failla
The shooting was reported near the 6800 block of Avenue Avenue, close enough to Oxon Hill School to be temporarily locked down while the police department investigated.

Officers were called to the 6800 block of Haven Avenue at around 5:45 p.m. on Friday night, hours before the game against High Point was set to kickoff. 

Upon arrival near the school building, police say that they found a man inside of a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No information about a possible shooter or victim has been released by the department.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

