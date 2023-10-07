Fatal Shooting Near Oxon Hill High School Forces Friday Night Lights Cancelation

The shooting was reported near the 6800 block of Avenue Avenue, close enough to Oxon Hill School to be temporarily locked down while the police department investigated.

Officers were called to the 6800 block of Haven Avenue at around 5:45 p.m. on Friday night, hours before the game against High Point was set to kickoff.

Upon arrival near the school building, police say that they found a man inside of a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No information about a possible shooter or victim has been released by the department.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

