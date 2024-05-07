Investigators have identified Beltsville resident Dorothy Skinner, 74, and 15-year-old Hyattsville native Loren Jones as the two who were killed in the crash on May 7 that left three others with injuries.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, troopers responded to the area of outer loop Interstate 495 at exit 27 (Interstate 95) for a report of a single-vehicle crash.

According to the preliminary investigation, the Ford, operated by Skinner, was traveling westbound on I-495 when for unknown reasons, left the roadway and crashed into the wooded area in the area.

Jones was pronounced dead at the scene. Skinner was taken to the University of Maryland Capital Regional Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead. The other three passengers are being treated and evaluated at the hospital.

The incident led to lane closures on I-495 for several hours while the crash was investigated. The cause remains under investigation..

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

