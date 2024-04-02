Overcast 47°

SHARE

Police ID 72-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death In Largo

New details have been released by the Prince George's Police Department after a 72-year-old man died at an area hospital after being stabbed overnight. 

The Prince George's County Police Department is still investigating the fatal stabbing.

The Prince George's County Police Department is still investigating the fatal stabbing.

 Photo Credit: Prince George's County Police
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Largo resident Lee Harding, Jr. has been identified by the agency as the man who was found suffering from fatal stab wounds inside a largo home on Monday night.

Officers from the department were called shortly before midnight on April 1 to a home in the 700 block of Narrowleaf Drive, where there was a reported stabbing inside. 

Upon arrival, they found Harding suffering from stab wounds. He was rushed to an area hospital, where he died hours later, according to police.

No details about a possible motive or a possible suspect has been released by the department, though investigators made note that it is not believed this was a random crimer.

The fatal incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with details regarding the stabbing has been asked to contact homicide detectives by calling (301) 516-2512.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE