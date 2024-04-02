Police ID 72-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death In Largo

Largo resident Lee Harding, Jr. has been identified by the agency as the man who was found suffering from fatal stab wounds inside a largo home on Monday night.

Officers from the department were called shortly before midnight on April 1 to a home in the 700 block of Narrowleaf Drive, where there was a reported stabbing inside.

Upon arrival, they found Harding suffering from stab wounds. He was rushed to an area hospital, where he died hours later, according to police.

No details about a possible motive or a possible suspect has been released by the department, though investigators made note that it is not believed this was a random crimer.

The fatal incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with details regarding the stabbing has been asked to contact homicide detectives by calling (301) 516-2512.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.