WANTED: Maryland Man Allegedly Behind Two Homicides In Prince George's County

David Cifarelli
Malique Harden
Malique Harden Photo Credit: Prince George's Police Department

Prince George's County Police are offering up to $2,500 to anyone with information about a man believed to be behind multiple recent homicides in the county. 

Malique Harden, 21, of Suitland, is wanted for killing Michael Hawkins, 58, of Washington DC in his apartment in the 3800 block of St. Barnabas Road on Feb. 27, police said. Harden reportedly shot and killed Hawkins during a robbery, police said. 

Harden also allegedly shot and killed a woman after breaking into her Marlow Heights apartment and failed to find drugs in February as well, according to Fox Baltimore

The US Marshals Service announced last week they joined the search for Harden and investigators believe he has ties to Maryland, Virginia, DC and Pennsylvania, the outlet reports. 

"Malique goes by the nickname Mooch and he does have a criminal history of guns, drugs, and assaults," Tony Gause, senior inspector with the US Marshals Service, told the outlet. 

Harden is charged with first and second degree murder among other charges for both incidents. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 301-516-2512. 

Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) or online at pgcrimesolvers.com. The case number is 22-0009582. 

