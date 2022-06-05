Victim ID'd In Recent Fort Washington Murder: Police

A Virginia man has died in a recent shooting in Prince George's County, authorities said.

Benjamin Ampong, 34, of Lorton, was shot and killed in the 2500 block of Corning Avenue around 1:00 p.m. on May 4, Prince George's County Police said.

Officers arrested Anthony Shaw, 31, and a 16-year-old boy, both of Washington DC, in connection with the shooting. Police were able to locate Shaw and the teen attempting to leave the area, leading to a brief pursuit, say officials.

The suspects lost control of their vehicle and crashed on the 4800 block of Wheeler Road, where they began to flee on foot. The teenage suspect was arrested nearby and Shaw was later arrested in D.C., according to authorities.

A preliminary investigation suggests the suspects did not know Ampong and shot him after robbing him, police said.

Both suspects are charged with first-degree murder and related charges. The juvenile suspect is in the custody of the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections on a no-bond status, say officials.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 22-0021406.

