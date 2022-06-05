Contact Us
Police & Fire

DC Pair Charged In Fort Washington Murder: Authorities

Annie DeVoe
Anthony Shaw, 31
Anthony Shaw, 31 Photo Credit: Prince George's County Police

Two people have been charged in a shooting that left one man dead in Fort Washington on Wednesday, May 4, authorities say.

Officers arrested Anthony Shaw, 31, and a 16-year-old boy, both of Washington DC, after reports of a shooting on the 2500 block of Corning Avenue around 1:00 p.m. on May 4, according to the Prince George's County Police Department

Officers found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds in the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's identity is pending release upon notifying loved ones. Police were able to locate Shaw and the teen attempting to leave the area, leading to a brief pursuit, say officials.

The suspects lost control of their vehicle and crashed on the 4800 block of Wheeler Road, where they began to flee on foot. The teenage suspect was arrested nearby and Shaw was later arrested in D.C., according to authorities.

A preliminary investigation suggests the suspects did not know the victim and shot him after robbing him, say police.

Both suspects are charged with first-degree murder and related charges. The juvenile suspect is in the custody of the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections on a no-bond status, say officials.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 22-0021406.

