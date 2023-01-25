Veteran Prince George's County Police Officer Shoots Man Reaching For Gun

A 20-year-old Lanham man has been arrested after assaulting two Prince George's County police officers during a non-contact officer-involved shooting, authorities announce.

Tyler Clendenen was taken into custody after the incident on Monday, Jan. 23, according to Prince George's County police.

Investigators say that around 8:40 a.m., a resident called 911 about a suspicious occupied car in their neighborhood. The caller said that the car's horn had been sounding for around two hours.

Police arrived to the scene to speak to the driver when they noticed a gun on the passenger seat. Clendenen reportedly reached for the gun during the interaction, and an officer attempted to take control of the firearm before the suspect was able to. During the struggle, a round fired inside of the suspect's vehicle. Police then fired a round back and Clenenden fled the scene in his vehicle.

Several hours later, Clenenden was located uninjured in Greenbelt. He was taken into custody on a no-bond status.

The officer who discharged his weapon is a 16-year veteran who has been placed on administrative leave following the incident.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.