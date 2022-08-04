Vehicles Identified In Fatal 2-Car Forestville Hit-And-Run: Police

Prince George's County Police have identified the two cars said to be involved in a fatal Forestville hit-and-run last month.

Jeanette Diggs, 64, of Forestville, was pronounced dead shortly after being discovered unresponsive by police in the 3300 block Walters Lane around 8:35 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15.

Initial investigation suggested that two separate vehicles hit Diggs as she tried to cross the street. Neither vehicle stayed at the scene of the crash, according to police.

Police have since identified the two involved vehicles as a newer model, two-door, red Mercedes and a silver four-door Cadillac. The vehicles could have damage to the driver's side of their front ends, police said. Investigators are looking to speak to the drivers of said vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked contact police at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com. The case is number 22-0012767.

