Police ID Woman Killed In 2-Car Hit-Run Maryland Crash

Police have identified the woman who was struck by two cars in a hit-and-run crash in Prince George's County.

Jeanette Diggs, 64, of Forestville, was pronounced dead shortly after being discovered unresponsive by police on Walters Lane around 8:35 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15. 

Initial investigation suggested that two separate vehicles hit Diggs as she tried to cross the street. Neither cars, one believed to be a black sedan, stayed at the scene of the crash. 

Anyone with information is asked contact police at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com. The case is number 22-0012767.

