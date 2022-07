An Oxon Hill hotel has structural damage after a vehicle crashed into it late this morning, authorities say.

The vehicle crashed into the building in the 6100 block of Oxon Hill Road around 11:54 a.m., Thursday, July 14, according to the Prince George's County Fire Department.

No injuries were reported in the collision and the extent of the damage to the hotel is unknown.

