Two Killed Hours Apart In Separate Prince George's County Crashes, Police Say

Members of the Prince George’s County Police Department were kept busy on Saturday morning, as they were called in to investigate a pair of separate crashes that left two people dead hours apart.

Officers were first called to the intersection of Allentown Road and Leon Street - not far from Joint Base Andrews - shortly before 2 a.m. on Saturday, April 1, where there was a reported multi-vehicle crash.

One of the drivers - only identified as an adult male - was pronounced dead at the scene by police, and a second was transported to an area hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening.

Both Allentown Road and Leon Street were closed for Saturday morning as police investigated the crash. Both have since reopened.

Hours later, at approximately 10 a.m. on Saturday, first responders were called to the 15000 block of McKendree Road for a single-car crash.

Police say that the driver was traveling eastbound on McKendree Road, when she unexpectedly lost control of her vehicle, left the roadway, and struck a tree.

It is unclear what caused the woman to lose control. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

McKendree Road was closed in both directions for several hours before police reopened it at approximately 2 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

The cause of both crashes remain under investigation. Police are withholding the names and ages of the victims until their next of kin is notified.

