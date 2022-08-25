'Truly Disheartening Day:' Misconduct In Office, Theft Charges For PCPD Officers

More than a dozen police officers in Prince George’s County are facing charges for alleged misconduct in office and multiple theft charges, authorities announced on Thursday, Aug. 25.

The indictment comes as 13 current members of the department and a recently retired officer stand accused of working secondary jobs with a private security company while also on-duty.

Officials said that the company provided security at more than 20 apartment complexes in the county, and the officers are also accused of providing false information to the apartment complexes to justify the continued hiring of the security company.

The alleged misconduct happened between January 2019 and March 2021, according to the Prince George’s Police Department.

In February 2021, the department’s Internal Affairs Division (IAD) received an internal complaint regarding potential wrongdoing by several of the involved officers.

The IAD then opened an extensive investigation into the allegations and identified additional officers who could potentially be involved, according to the department. As the investigation progressed, the police powers of the involved officers were suspended beginning in April 2021.

All of the involved officers were assigned to the Special Assignment Teams of Landover III and Westphalia VIII Patrol Divisions, which were proactive saturation teams under the Bureau of Patrol, investigators noted.

“This is truly a disheartening day for the men and women who represent the very best of the Prince George’s County Police Department,” Police Chief Malik Aziz stated. “All people, including officers, retain the right of due process under the law, yet the allegations on this large group of officers are deeply troubling.”

Those named in the indictment:

Cpl. Nick Agape, who joined the agency in 2011;

Cpl. Jonathan Haskett, who joined the agency in 2015;

Cpl. Matthew Obordo, who joined the agency in 2013;

Cpl. Matthew Cotillo, who joined the agency in 2011;

Cpl. Joshua Hitchens, who joined the agency in 2012;

Cpl. Chris Hall, who joined the agency in 2011;

Cpl. Michael O’Connell, who joined the agency in 2011;

Cpl. Kyle Cook, who joined the agency in 2013;

Cpl. Travis Popieilarcheck, who joined the agency in 2012;

Cpl. Anthony Brooke, who joined the agency in 2015;

Cpl. Brandon Farley, who joined the agency in 2012;

POFC Christopher Oliver, who joined the agency in 2016;

POFC John Mcintosh, who joined the agency in 2016;

Retired Cpl. James Lubonski, who joined the agency in 2012.

"If the allegations are proven true during the judicial process, their actions not only tarnish the badge we all wear proudly, but also erode the community’s trust, Aziz continued. “I want to stress to our supportive community that this investigation originated within our agency.

“Whenever we become aware of potential misconduct, we thoroughly investigate and if needed, we deliver the case to the State's Attorney’s Office for possible criminal charges.”

“That’s exactly what happened in this situation.”

Beginning in July 2021, officials noted that the Prince George’s County Police Department began implementing changes to the department’s secondary employment policy to include:

“Employees are prohibited from engaging in the business of providing security guards, special police officers, or any other law enforcement-related services to commercial establishments or other individuals within Prince George’s County;

The department purchased a software program to manage secondary employment jobs. Officers must clock in and out using this program;

Site inspections are being conducted by the Internal Affairs Division’s Discovery and Compliance Unit;

When new businesses look for secondary employment, an email announcing the opportunity is sent out to all officers through county email;

The agency started a randomization process when selecting site coordinators for new jobs to ensure a variety of coordinators, which also limits the number of locations that one officer can coordinate."

“We remain on a road to restoring our noble and trusted police brand that offers a professional police service to our community, Aziz added. "We have implemented a philosophy of trust, fairness, and equity that our residents demand and deserve.

“Our officers are striving to be the epitome of ‘21st Century Policing' in this modern police era of positive reformation. I remain proud to be the lead representative for the dedicated men and women who serve our residents above reproach.”

