Trio Nabbed In Deadly Drug-Related Robbery, Prince George's Police Say

Two men and one juvenile have been arrested in connection with a deadly 2021 shooting in Prince George's, county police announced Feb. 4, 2022.

Kyle Moorehead of Oxon Hill, 19, and Zion Wormley of Capitol Heights, 20, along with a 17-year-old male — who is being charged as an adult — were in custody for the slaying of 29-year-old Jether Bonds of Fort Washington, authorities announced.

Officers responded to the 6800 block of Cherryfield Road for a reported shooting on July 24, around 11:50 p.m., where they found Bonds outside suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed the suspects shot the victim during a drug-related robbery.

The three suspects are each charged with first-degree murder and related charges. They were in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case 21-0033396.

