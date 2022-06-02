Contact Us
Prince George's Daily Voice serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Return to your home site

Menu

Prince George's Daily Voice serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
Police & Fire

Trio Nabbed In Deadly Drug-Related Robbery, Prince George's Police Say

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Kyle Moorehead and Zion Wormley were charged in the shooting death of Jether Bonds, police said.
Kyle Moorehead and Zion Wormley were charged in the shooting death of Jether Bonds, police said. Photo Credit: Prince George's Police/Jether Bonds

Two men and one juvenile have been arrested in connection with a deadly 2021 shooting in Prince George's, county police announced Feb. 4, 2022.

Kyle Moorehead of Oxon Hill, 19, and Zion Wormley of Capitol Heights, 20, along with a 17-year-old male — who is being charged as an adult — were in custody for the slaying of 29-year-old Jether Bonds of Fort Washington, authorities announced.

Officers responded to the 6800 block of Cherryfield Road for a reported shooting on July 24, around 11:50 p.m., where they found Bonds outside suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed the suspects shot the victim during a drug-related robbery.

The three suspects are each charged with first-degree murder and related charges. They were in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case 21-0033396.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.