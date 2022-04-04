Contact Us
Prince George's Daily Voice
Temple Hills Man Arrested For February Armed Robbery: Sheriff's Office

David Cifarelli
Nicco Rashaad Young
Nicco Rashaad Young Photo Credit: Prince George's County Sheriff's Office

A Temple Hills man has been arrested for robbing a local store earlier this year, authorities said.

Nicco Rashaad Young allegedly entered a store with a firearm in the 7200 block of Baltimore Avenue on Feb. 22, the Prince George's County Sheriff's Office said.  

Once inside, Young allegedly pointed the gun at the store clerk and demanded money from the register. Young then took the money and fled the scene, the office said. 

Through their investigation, officers were able to determine Young as the suspect and put a warrant out for his arrest on March 3, the office reports. He was arrested without incident at his home in Temple Hills on March 31. 

