Teen Boy Killed In Maryland Crash Was Driving To School, Loved Ones Say

A 17-year-old boy killed in a car crash last week in Maryland was on his way to school, loved ones said on a GoFundMe for his family.

More than $5,600 had been raised on the campaign launched in memory of Christopher Sosa as of Sunday, May 1, four days after the Accokeek crash in Brandywine.

Sosa crossed the center line to pass a slower vehicle while traveling north on Accokeek Road, police said. He then lost control of his vehicle and crashed after an unmarked deputy with the Prince George's County Sheriff's Office activated his lights to observe the traffic violation, county police said.

Both Sosa and his passenger were taken to a local hospital, the passenger with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. Sosa died Wednesday night.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 301-731-4422.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) or online at pgcrimesolvers.com. The case number is 22-0020111.

Click here to donate to the family.

