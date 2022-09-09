Silver Alert Continued For Elderly Man Who Disappeared From Prince George's County

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 70-year-old man who disappeared in Prince George's County several days ago, authorities say.

Andrew Lee was last seen in the 4000 block of Forestville Road in Forestville around 8 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 6, according to Prince George's County police.

Lee is described as 5-foot-8, and weighs 150 pounds. He was last seen driving a Silver Ford Explorer with the Maryland tag number 9DJ0845.

He was wearing a brown shirt and white pants at his last sighting.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Westphalia, Division VIII Investigative Section at (301) 516-5230.

