Shooting Kills 32-Year-Old Man In Prince George's

Annie DeVoe
Prince Georges County Police Cruiser
Prince Georges County Police Cruiser Photo Credit: Prince Georges County FB

Detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a Forestville man last week, authorities say.

Officers found Donnie McMillan, 32, suffering from a gunshot wound outside of an apartment building on the 7100 block of Donnell Place around 8 p.m. Friday, May 6, says Prince George's police. 

McMillan died from his injuries several hours later, and police are offering up to a $25,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest in the case, officials report. 

Detectives are working to identify a suspect(s) and determine a motive.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 22-0021834.   

