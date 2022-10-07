Several Cars Destroyed In Three-Bay Maryland Garage Fire, Officials Say

Multiple vehicles were destroyed when a garage fire broke out in Maryland, authorities announced.

In Allegany County, officers from the LaVale Volunteer Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire on Vocke Road shortly before 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, officials said.

The three-bay garage went up in flames after flammable liquid ignited underneath one of the vehicles parked inside, according to the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal, destroying three vehicles that were parked inside at the time the blaze sparked.

Officials said that it took 50 firefighters, largely from the LaVale Volunteer Fire Department, 30 minutes to get the flames under control, but not before it caused $250,000 ($150,000 to the structure, $100,000 to its contents) in damage, the fire marshal said.

Two people inside the garage sustained non-life-threatening injuries - one for minor burns, one for smoke inhalation - in the fire and were transported to the UPMC Western Maryland for treatment and evaluation.

