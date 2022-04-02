Search Under Way For Missing Man In Prince George's

Police in Prince George’s County are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Gregory Cook, 59, was last seen on the 6000 block of Parkland Court in District Heights at approximately 6:45 p.m. on Feb. 2.

Cook is a black male, 5’6” tall and 192 pounds. He was last seen wearing a navy Columbia jacket, white/gray t-shirt, gray sweatpants, and white/gray Under Armor shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Westphalia Division VIII Investigative Section at 301-516-5200.

