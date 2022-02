A man was found dead inside of a car after being shot in Prince George's County, according to police.

The unidentified male was found inside of a vehicle at around 12:30 a.m. in the 6500 block of Hil Mar Drive with several gunshot wounds, he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Prince George's County Police

Police are still investigating the incident and looking for a suspect.

