Police Search For Maryland Girl Last Seen Getting Into Mother's Car

An 8-year-old girl has gone missing after getting into her mother's car in Greenbelt, authorities say.

Leighton Whitfield was las seen getting into the vehicle driven by her mother, Christian Whitfield, on Ridge Road, around 4 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 13, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.

Christian Whitfield does not currently have custody of Leighton.

The vehicle the pair were last seen in is a dark blue 2007 KIA Rondo with Maryland tag 6ES1113.

Leighton is 4-feet 9-inches tall and weighs around 60 pounds. She was last seen wearing a Pokemon shirt. At this time, police do not believe that Leighton is in immediate danger.

Anyone with information on Leighton’s whereabouts is asked to call the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Beltsville - Division VI Investigative Section at 301-937-0910 or 911.

