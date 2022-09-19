Oxon Hill Popeyes Killer Sentenced For Stabbing Man Who Cut In Line For Food

A man who stabbed a person to death outside of a Popeyes in Oxon Hill has been sentenced to over two decades in prison, reports WJLA.

Ricoh McClain, 32, was convicted last April of killing Kevin Davis, 27, outside of the restaurant in the 6200 block of Livingston Road on Nov. 4, 2019 after Davis allegedly cut several people in line to order food, the outlet continues.

McClain and Davis got into an argument about the incident before walking outside where McClain fatally stabbed Davis. McClain has been sentenced to serve 22 years in prison for the murder. To read the full story by WJLA, click here.

