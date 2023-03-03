One Teen Found Dead, Second Shot In Upper Marlboro Parking Lot: Police

A teenager has been found dead in a parking lot in Upper Marlboro, police say.

Police are offering a $25,000 reward for information after the body of Michael Nwaulu, 17, was found in a parking lot in the 9600 block of Parkstone Drive around 9 p.m., Thursday, March 2.

Police arrived at the scene to find Nwaulu, as well as an unidentified victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

Nwaulu was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim is in stable condition.

Police are still working to identify a suspect or motive for the crime and are asking anyone with information to please come forward.

