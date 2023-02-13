One Killed By Shooter At Ritchie Station Marketplace In Capitol Heights, Police Say

At least one person is dead after a shooting at the Ritchie Station Marketplace on Monday afternoon, according to investigators from the Prince George’s County Police Department.

Officers were called at approximately 4:50 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13 to the 1800 block of Ritchie Station Court in Capitol Heights, where there was a reported shooting.

Officials said that upon arrival, officers were met by a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No information about a possible shooting suspect or motive has been released by Prince George’s County Police Department officials, who did not identify the murder victim.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.