Names Of Greenbelt Officers In Shooting Released

Police in Greenbelt identified the two officers who opened fire on a suicidal man earlier this week.

Acting Sgt. Troy Arnold (hired in 2014) and Officer Eric Thomas (hired in 2021) have both been placed on paid administration leave, which is standard practice for officer-involved shootings, following the incident May 2, their department said.

The man who was shot called 911, bringing officers to the unit block of Plateau Place just before 10:30 a.m., and found him holding a six-inch knife, according to the Greenbelt City Police Department.

Officers asked the man to drop the weapon several times before he ran out of the residence toward officers with the raised knife. Both officers fired their weapons, injuring the subject, say police.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital and was in stable non-critical condition, according to authorities.

The Prince George County Police Department is conducting an investigation into the subject's actions, and the Greenbelt Police Department is investigating the response of the officers. The two officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave, say officials.

The Maryland Attorney General’s Office Independent Investigations Unit was contacted and declined the case based on the nature of the subject’s injuries, according to authorities.

