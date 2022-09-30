Murder Suspect In Custody After Dead Body Found Shot In The Woods Near Maryland Roadway: Police

US Marshals helped Maryland State Police investigators apprehend a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting earlier this month.

Cambridge resident Geett Cornish, 30, is facing multiple murder and other charges for allegedly shooting and killing Kevin Dwayne Raeford and dumping his body in a wooded area in Dorchester County.

Specifically, Cornish was charged with:

First-degree murder;

Second-degree murder;

First-degree assault;

Use of a firearm in a felony;

Illegal possession of a firearm;

Second-degree assault;

Reckless endangerment;

Illegal possession of a handgun in a vehicle;

Illegal possession of ammunition;

“Related charges.”

Shortly after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, Raeford’s body was found in the woods in the 600 block of Edgewood in Cambridge, following reports of shots fired, state police said.

Officers from the Cambridge Police Department responded to the scene, and officials said that as they canvassed the area, they located Raeford’s body with at least one gunshot wound.

Raeford’s body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy, where his death was ruled a homicide.

No other injuries or fatalities were reported in connection to the incident.

Investigators noted that the shooting is believed to have been a targeted incident, and there is no additional threat to the community.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with additional information has been asked to contact investigators from the Maryland State Police Department by calling (443) 480-6818.

