Contact Us
Prince George's Daily Voice serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Return to your home site

Menu

Prince George's Daily Voice serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
Breaking News: Man Falls From Upper Level Of Towson Town Center Parking Garage: Sources Say (DEVELOPING)
Police & Fire

Multiple Suspects Sought For Vandalizing Prince George's Police Cruiser

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Photographs of the suspects along with the damaged police cruiser
Photographs of the suspects along with the damaged police cruiser Photo Credit: Prince George's Police Department

The Prince George's Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying several suspects wanted for vandalizing a police cruiser over the weekend in Laurel.

The suspects were seen striking or kicking the cruiser while an officer tried to break up a large crowd in the area of the area of Chevy Chase Drive at Sweitzer Lane, police said. This happened around 11:35 p.m. on Saturday, April 2. 

When the officer turned on his lights and sirens, a large group circled the cruiser and began to kick and vandalize it. One suspect was even armed with a pole, police said. With the help of other officers the crowd eventually dispersed and the officer inside the cruiser was left unharmed. 

“The behavior toward our officer on Saturday was criminal," said Chief Malik Aziz. "Attacking a cruiser should not be a source of entertainment for anyone. We take this seriously and we know the community does too. It’s completely unacceptable." 

The department released pictures of the suspects on Monday. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 301-937-0910.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) or online at pgcrimesolvers.com. The case number is 22-0015880. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.