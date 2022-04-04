Multiple Suspects Sought For Vandalizing Prince George's Police Cruiser

The Prince George's Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying several suspects wanted for vandalizing a police cruiser over the weekend in Laurel.

The suspects were seen striking or kicking the cruiser while an officer tried to break up a large crowd in the area of the area of Chevy Chase Drive at Sweitzer Lane, police said. This happened around 11:35 p.m. on Saturday, April 2.

When the officer turned on his lights and sirens, a large group circled the cruiser and began to kick and vandalize it. One suspect was even armed with a pole, police said. With the help of other officers the crowd eventually dispersed and the officer inside the cruiser was left unharmed.

“The behavior toward our officer on Saturday was criminal," said Chief Malik Aziz. "Attacking a cruiser should not be a source of entertainment for anyone. We take this seriously and we know the community does too. It’s completely unacceptable."

The department released pictures of the suspects on Monday. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 301-937-0910.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) or online at pgcrimesolvers.com. The case number is 22-0015880.

