Police & Fire

Middle River Man Charged With Killing Stranger In District Heights

Annie DeVoe
Ja'Quan Green
Ja'Quan Green Photo Credit: Prince George's Police Department

A Middle River man has been charged with murder in connection to the June death of a Lanham victim, authorities say.

Ja'Quan Green, 21, was arrested Thursday, July 7, for the killing of Daniel James Harris, 20, according to the Prince George's County police department.

Green is accused of shooting Harris in the 1700 block of Forest Park Drive in District Heights around 1:30 a.m., June 13. Initial investigation revealed that Green and Harris did not know each other, and the motive is currently unknown.

Two other men were shot in the incident but survived their injuries. 

Upon Green's arrest, detectives recovered a gun that Green was carrying in his waistband. Ballistic testing confirmed the gun to be linked to the murder of Harris. 

Green is charged with first and second-degree murder and related charges. He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

If anyone has information regarding this case, they are asked to call 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS(8477), go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 22-0028654.

