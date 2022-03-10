Maryland Woman Dead After Fighting For Her Life For Months After Being Struck By Vehicle

A District Heights woman who was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street back in May has died from her injuries, authorities say.

Deborah Garner, 64, was pronounced dead on Sunday, Oct. 2 as a result of injuries sustained in the collision on Saturday, May 28, after being struck by the vehicle in the area of Suitland Road near Beauford Road as she attempted to cross the street.

The driver of the vehicle that hit Garner stayed on the scene.

Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.