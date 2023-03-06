Maryland State Police Trooper Injured In Multi-Vehicle Chain-Reaction Crash

A Maryland State Police trooper was among three injured during a crash in Wicomico on Monday, March 6, authorities announced.

Details have been released by state police investigators following an incident involving a trooper, Norfolk, Virginia resident Daniel Clark, 73, and 34-year-old Mark Adkins, of Salisbury.

Officials say that shortly before 7:30 a.m. on Monday morning, traffic was stopped on the southbound Route 13 bypass in the area of St. Lukes Road/Route 513 in Salisbury as a tow truck was working to remove a disabled vehicle from the median.

For unknown reasons, the trooper struck Clark’s Honda Ridgeline pick-up truck, leading to a chain-reaction crash involving Adkins and his Honda Accord.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Clark was airlifted to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where he is currently receiving medical treatment, officials said. Adkins was rushed by ambulance to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital in Salisbury for treatment and evaluation of his injuries.

The trooper was transported to the same hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. At the time of the incident, he was on-duty and operating an agency-issued, marked, Ram truck.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.