Maryland State Police Arrest Man On Child Pornography Charges In Prince George’s County

A Maryland man is facing a host of charges after being busted by state police and Homeland Security investigators with child porn on multiple devices in Prince George’s County, authorities announced.

Hyattsville resident Erlyn Matta Jimenez was arrested by investigators, state police announced on Tuesday, Aug. 16, charging him with seven counts of possession of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography.

Jimenez’s arrest came following an investigation that was launched in July by the Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Beginning in July this year, the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit initiated an investigation into the distribution and possession of child pornography online.

At about 9:20 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, Maryland State Police, along with Homeland Security Investigations, served a search warrant at Jimenez’s home, officials said.

A preliminary forensic review of his electronic devices revealed multiple child pornography files, they said, and he was arrested at the scene.

Jimenez is being held at the Prince George’s County Detention Center without bail.

The investigation is ongoing.

“The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force,” according to officials. “This is a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments across Maryland that is made possible in part due to grant funds provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services and by a federal grant from the US Department of Justice.

“Task force investigators focus on identifying those involved in child pornography via the Internet and other related crimes that victimize children.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.