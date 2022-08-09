Maryland Murder Suspect Apprehended For April Shooting Of DC Grandmother, Volunteer, Police Say

A Maryland man has become the latest suspect to be charged with murder months after a fatal midday shooting in DC, the Metropolitan Police Department announced.

District Heights resident Norvin Dickerson, 41, was charged on Thursday, Sept. 8 with first-degree murder while armed for his role in the shooting of 38-year-old Tiffany Wiggins in April, authorities said.

Previously, on Tuesday, June 7, a Southeast, DC resident whose name was not released by police on Thursday was arrested and also charged with murder, according to the department.

At approximately 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, April 17, homicide detectives responded to reports of shots fired in the 3800 block of Minnesota Avenue

Upon arrival, officers said they found Wiggins inside a vehicle unconscious and not breathing after being struck with multiple bullets. She “displayed no signs consistent with life,” and her body remained at the scene until she was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Wiggins was a mother of two and grandmother at the time of her death, according to an April report from NBC Washington.

Police did not disclose whether there are additional suspects or if more arrests are expected.

