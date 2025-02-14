Maryland Man Walking On Roadside Dies Days After Being Struck By Car: Police

A 39-year-old man walking on the side of the road died two days after being struck by a car in Prince George's County, authorities said.

Brandon Harris, of Oxon Hill, was walking in the far right lane when he was struck by a southbound vehicle on Indian Head Highway and Oxon Hill Road around 6:50 p.m. on Feb. 10, county police said.

The driver remained on the scene and was not injured. Harris suffered critical injuries and died on Feb. 12, authorities said.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please reference case number 22-0006758.

