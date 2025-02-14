Contact Us
Prince George's Daily Voice serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Return to your home site

Menu

Prince George's Daily Voice serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
Police & Fire

Maryland Man Walking On Roadside Dies Days After Being Struck By Car: Police

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Prince George's Police
Prince George's Police Photo Credit: Prince George's Police

A 39-year-old man walking on the side of the road died two days after being struck by a car in Prince George's County, authorities said.

Brandon Harris, of Oxon Hill, was walking in the far right lane when he was struck by a southbound vehicle on Indian Head Highway and Oxon Hill Road around 6:50 p.m. on Feb. 10, county police said.

The driver remained on the scene and was not injured. Harris suffered critical injuries and died on Feb. 12, authorities said.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please reference case number 22-0006758.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.