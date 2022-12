A man is dead after being shot in Prince George's County overnight, authorities say.

Officers located the man in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1200 block of Abel Avenue around 7:10 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6, according to Prince George's County police.

Medics rushed the victim to a hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

