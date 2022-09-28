Man Fatally Stabbed Outside Prince George's County Business, Suspect At Large, Police Say

A fatal stabbing is under investigation in Prince George's County, authorities announced.

Detectives from the Prince George's County Police Department responded to the 2300 block of University Boulevard in Hyattsville at approximately 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, when passersby alerted them to a stabbing incident in the area.

Upon arrival, officers located a man outside a building in the area with a stab wound. He was treated and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators have not released the name or age of the victim. No suspect has been identified by the department.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates as new information is released.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal stabbing has been asked to contact Prince George's Crime Solvers for a potential cash reward by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.