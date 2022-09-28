Contact Us
Prince George's Daily Voice serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Northwestern HS Placed On Lockdown As Police Investigate Stabbing At Nearby Apartment Complex
Police & Fire

Man Fatally Stabbed Outside Prince George's County Business, Suspect At Large, Police Say

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The stabbing remains under investigation in Prince George's County.
The stabbing remains under investigation in Prince George's County. Photo Credit: ValynPi14 on Pixabay

A fatal stabbing is under investigation in Prince George's County, authorities announced.

Detectives from the Prince George's County Police Department responded to the 2300 block of University Boulevard in Hyattsville at approximately 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, when passersby alerted them to a stabbing incident in the area.

Upon arrival, officers located a man outside a building in the area with a stab wound. He was treated and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators have not released the name or age of the victim. No suspect has been identified by the department.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates as new information is released.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal stabbing has been asked to contact Prince George's Crime Solvers for a potential cash reward by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.